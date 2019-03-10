Concert Under the Dome: Kit Donahue at the Boone Co Public Library
Enjoy an hour of classical piano music with talented Lexington-based pianist Kit Donahue under the dome!
For more information visit boone.libnet.info/events
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
