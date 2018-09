Concert With The Stars at Lexington Opera House

Concert With The Stars is a cabaret-style concert of Broadway show tunes, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars. The Broadway Stars of today are joined by the Broadway Hopefuls of tomorrow, in various numbers. The LEX celebrates numerous alums that have made their Broadway or National Tour debut since appearing in a LEX production.

