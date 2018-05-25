Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam Resort Park

Concert in the Park
Free concert featuring Nite Shift on the patio. Dining and dancing while enjoying a view of the beautiful lake.
For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
