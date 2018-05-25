Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam Resort Park

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Concert in the Park

Free concert featuring Nite Shift on the patio. Dining and dancing while enjoying a view of the beautiful lake.

For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
2702572311
