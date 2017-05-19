Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam

Every Friday evening enjoy free concert, delicious food from Grayson's Landing Restaurant, and peaceful surroundings of Rough River Lake. First concert kicks off with music by Nite Shift, performing well known rock and roll standards. Local sponsors Cecilian Bank, Tom Baxter Realty and Madison Square Boutique help make this event free to all. Dining on patio and bring a chair for seating on the lawn.

For more information call (270) 257-2311.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

