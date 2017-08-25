Concert in the Park at Rough River Dam
Crowd favorite, Junction Creek Band will perform on the patio.
For more information visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119 View Map
May 27, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 30, 2017
May 31, 2017
June 1, 2017
