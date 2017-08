Concert with the Stars at Lexington Opera House

Don’t miss this exciting concert of show-tunes sung by “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls!” Broadway Stars lead the concert, telling stories of their careers and singing some of their favorite songs. Collegiate students from top programs around the country and fabulous local talent take the stage on January 6 at the Lexington Opera House.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com