Concert with the Stars at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Brilliant Broadway Stars headline this fabulous evening of show-tunes, as The Lexington Theatre Company celebrates its unique mission of combining “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls.” Dreams come true right before your eyes, as aspiring students representing top collegiate musical theatre programs from around the country and local actors take the stage with their Broadway mentors. It’s a magical, not-to-be-missed, one-night-only event!

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
