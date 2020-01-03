Concert with the Stars at Lexington Opera House

Brilliant Broadway Stars headline this fabulous evening of show-tunes, as The Lexington Theatre Company celebrates its unique mission of combining “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls.” Dreams come true right before your eyes, as aspiring students representing top collegiate musical theatre programs from around the country and local actors take the stage with their Broadway mentors. It’s a magical, not-to-be-missed, one-night-only event!

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com