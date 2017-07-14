Concours d’Elegance Event: Party Like it’s 1933

The Grand Reserve 903 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance and Blue Grass Motorsport with support from University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union invite you to “Party Like it’s 1933” at the annual Concours Bash, Friday, July 14, 2017, 7:00pm to 11:00pm, at The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester Street.

When the 21st Amendment was ratified on December 5, 1933, it ended prohibition 13 years, 10 months, and 19 days after it began—but who’s counting??  Now’s the time to Party Like It’s 1933!  Doll up in your best casual chic and join us for an evening of swanky cars, swinging tunes, classic cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres! 

Admission is $75 per person. 

Reservations are available at keenelandconcours.com or at the door.

The Grand Reserve 903 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

