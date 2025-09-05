Confederate RailRoad at Logsdon Valley Park

Confederate RailRoad at Logsdon Valley Park

Get your tickets to see Confederate RailRoad at Logsdon Valley Park on Friday September 5th! Tickets cost $25 and $30 at the gate. We will have food trucks and beer truck. Gates open at 6 show begins at 7

For more information call 270-259-5587 or visit visitgrayson.com

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270-259-5587
