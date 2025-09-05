× Expand Tiffany Decker Confederate RailRoad in Concert At Logsdon Valley Park

Confederate RailRoad at Logsdon Valley Park

Get your tickets to see Confederate RailRoad at Logsdon Valley Park on Friday September 5th! Tickets cost $25 and $30 at the gate. We will have food trucks and beer truck. Gates open at 6 show begins at 7

For more information call 270-259-5587 or visit visitgrayson.com