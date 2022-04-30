Conference of Writers in Frankfort

On Saturday, April 30th, the Bluegrass Writers Coalition will host a Conference of Writers! Plans are underway for a full day of workshops, readings, guests, and books. You'll learn skills and tips from some of Kentucky's finest writers in this inaugural conference, which we hope will become an annual event.

Frankfort Country Club

101 Duntreath Street, Frankfort.

For more information visit bluegrasswriterscoalition.com/writers-conference