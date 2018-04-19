Connecting with Today's Quilter

with Becky Glasby, National Quilt Museum

Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library

Quilting has always been a social activity that today’s quilters continue to expand and grow. This presentation will explore how quilters use social media to connect with each other and the international quilt community. Topics will cover opportunities such as tutorials, quilt swaps, classes, online groups, and quilting for a cause. Quilts will be used to showcase Museum educational programs and online quilting activities.

Becky Glasby is the Director of Education at the National Quilt Museum and an avid self-taught quilter who enjoys sharing her craft with everyone she meets. Becky is active in the online quilt community, is a co-chair for an annual quilt retreat, and has exhibited quilts in shows across the country.

April 19, 2018

7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings