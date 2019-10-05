Construction & Cocktails Open House Amercian Saddlebred Museum

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Construction & Cocktails Open House Amercian Saddlebred Museum

Everyone is invited to the Construction & Cocktails Open House at the American Saddlebred Museum. the event takes place after the last class of the Kentucky Fall Classic Horse Show. This reception includes light hors d'oeuvres, drinks and a sneak peek of the History Wing renovation.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
