Construction & Cocktails Open House Amercian Saddlebred Museum

Everyone is invited to the Construction & Cocktails Open House at the American Saddlebred Museum. the event takes place after the last class of the Kentucky Fall Classic Horse Show. This reception includes light hors d'oeuvres, drinks and a sneak peek of the History Wing renovation.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org