Contemporary Icons at Murray State University Galleries

The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are pleased to present a new solo exhibition. Contemporary Icons featuring work by artist Lee Lanier will be on view in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery Aug. 19 through Sept. 14.

In the exhibit Contemporary Icons, visitors will find contemporary portraits of historical saints, gurus and religious leaders.

For more information call (270) 809-2397 visit murraystate.edu/shakespeare