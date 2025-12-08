Cookie Decorating Night at Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch 12505 Harmony Landing Rd , Goshen, Kentucky 40026

The library is decorating cookies and in need of help! All supplies will be provided by the library.

Please register each person attending, including babies and yourself! Be sure to note any allergies or dietary restrictions in your registration. Families of all ages welcome.

For more information call (502) 228-1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
