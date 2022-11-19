× Expand Cookin' For Kids 2022 Cookin' For Kids 2022

Cookin' For Kids 2022 in Madisonville

Cookin’ For Kids is a fundraiser benefiting the youth of Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Madisonville Rotary Club. The event will feature “Celebrity Chefs of Hopkins County.” The chefs will whip up their favorite dish and you will have the opportunity to “tip” your favorite dish! Whichever chef has the most tips will be awarded the coveted Golden Spatula! The evening will also feature an auction, games, and entertainment.

Currently Cookin’ For Kids has openings for event sponsorship! There is no better way to promote your business than to do so while giving back to the community.

Table reservations are also available for your team or family.

For more information call 270-821-9622.