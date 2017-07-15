Cool Critters Day at Woodlands Nature Station

Woodlands Nature Station invites the public to experience up-close animal encounters at Cool Critters Day on Saturday, July 15, 2017, 10am-4pm. Admission is $5 per person; ages 4 and under are free. All programs included with admission. On-site food vendors offer lunch and beverages.

A variety of live animal programs and exhibits, along with kids’ games, crafts, jokes, a puppet show, visits from Smokey Bear, and other animal-inspired activities will be available throughout the day

New this year is Incredible Bats, a bat education organization from Chicago.

Program highlights include:

11 am – Cool Critters of the World – Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

12 pm – Beautiful Bird: Tropical and Exotic – Nashville Zoo

1 pm – Beneficial Beasts – National History Educational Company of the Midsouth

2 pm – Stellaluna Puppet Show

Additional guests include Molly’s Ark Mobile Petting Zoo with Barn.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us