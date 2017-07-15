Cool Critters Day at Woodlands Nature Station
Woodlands Nature Station invites the public to experience up-close animal encounters at Cool Critters Day on Saturday, July 15, 2017, 10am-4pm. Admission is $5 per person; ages 4 and under are free. All programs included with admission. On-site food vendors offer lunch and beverages.
A variety of live animal programs and exhibits, along with kids’ games, crafts, jokes, a puppet show, visits from Smokey Bear, and other animal-inspired activities will be available throughout the day
New this year is Incredible Bats, a bat education organization from Chicago.
Program highlights include:
11 am – Cool Critters of the World – Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth
12 pm – Beautiful Bird: Tropical and Exotic – Nashville Zoo
1 pm – Beneficial Beasts – National History Educational Company of the Midsouth
2 pm – Stellaluna Puppet Show
Additional guests include Molly’s Ark Mobile Petting Zoo with Barn.
For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us