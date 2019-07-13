Cool Critters Day at Woodlands Nature Station

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite you to join us for Cool Critters Day on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10 am - 4 pm at the Woodlands Nature Station inside Land Between the Lakes, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211. Admission for this special event is $5 for ages 5 and up; free for ages 4 and under.

Come check out some of the Coolest Critters of all time! Enjoy live animal presentations, excavate a dinosaur, gaze up at an emu, touch a snake, create crafts, play games and more! Learn about all kinds of exciting and unusual animals from the scientists and naturalists who study them. This year’s guest presenters include the Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth, Molly’s Ark Mobile Petting Zoo and the Nashville Zoo. Make a day of it and bring a picnic lunch or stop by our on-site food vendor!

Thank you to our sponsors, Hancock Biological Station, Lakeland Animal Hospital, Trigg County Veterinary Clinic, Murray Animal Hospital, Taylor Family Dental, Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth and the Murray Bank.

Programming includes:

10:30 am - I Walked With Dinosaurs - Nature Station Staff

11 am - Live Animal Program - Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

12 pm - What the Wild Things Wear - Nashville Zoo

1 pm - Live Animal Program - Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

2 pm - I Walked With Dinosaurs - Nature Station Staff

3 pm - Live Animal Program - Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

Ongoing activities include:

Molly's Ark Petting Zoo - Get up close to some touchable animals!

Insect Road Show - Check out beautiful bugs with UK's entomologists.

Dino-dig - Excavate your own dinosaur.

Dino Photo Booth - Step back in time with a cool selfie!

Dino Bounce House

What the Wild Things Wear Touch Table - Feel fur, feathers, scales and maybe even a live animal!

Cool Critters of the Deep - See the amazing creatures that lurk under the water.

Biggest Birds - How do you compare to some of the biggest birds of all time?

And more!

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us