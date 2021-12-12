× Expand Frazier History Museum Graphic for "Cool Kentucky: Independent Spirits"

Cool Kentucky: Independent Spirits at Frazier History Museum

Join us as we talk with Spalding University President and explorer Tori Murden McClure and musician Dawn Landes. In 1999, Tori became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo. Her initial attempt in 1998, foiled by Hurricane Danielle, is the subject of ROW, a concept album and a musical written by Dawn in collaboration with book writer Daniel Goldstein. Named for the ship that rescued Tori, “Independent Spirit” is the first of 18 tracks on ROW.

The program will be moderated by Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt, and will include opening remarks from Kathleen Driskell, Chair of Spalding University’s Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing, as well as University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi. As part of the program, Dawn Landes and friends will perform music in the Frazier’s Brown-Forman Theatre. There will also be an unveiling of a painting by artist Wayne Brezinka that has special meaning to both women. It will join Tori’s rowboat American Pearl and other personal artifacts in Cool Kentucky.

Our program will be a night of stories, songs, and music, but mostly inspiration as we all navigate our own oceans and storms. There will be an informal meet and greet after the program.

Tori’s book and Dawn’s CD are available in our store, and available for pre-orders.

Program Admission: $38 | $32 for Contributor level members and above.

Please Note: Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

The program is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

For more information call (502) 552-4200 or visit fraziermuseum.org/calendar/independent-spirits