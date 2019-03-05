Cork & Cuisine Mardi Gras Owensboro
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Cork & Cuisine Mardi Gras Owensboro
Just because we’re not in New Orleans doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate Mardi Gras with some style! Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to the Owensboro Convention Center is excited to announce the first wine pairing dinner for 2019 will feature cuisine from the beloved bayou region. Guests are invited to indulge in five delicious courses expertly paired with fabulous wines and spirits at Cork & Cuisine – Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday (March 5th) at 6:00pm.
“Mardi Gras is a wonderful opportunity for our culinary team to showcase their talents to bring the flavors of Bourbon Street to Owensboro,” said Laura Alexander, General Manager. “Cajun and Creole cuisine is known for being rich, spicy, and full of flavor, so this will be a very appetizing event.”
Special giveaways will also be part of the evening, including a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured throughout the dinner and some creatively Mardi Gras themed centerpieces courtesy of Ivy Trellis.
Cork & Cuisine – Mardi Gras is sponsored by Coastal Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens, and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. All tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. 21 and over only.
First Course - Appetizers
Shrimp Po’boy Sliders
Buttermilk Hushpuppies
Vegetable Crudité with Creole and Jalapeno Ranch Dip
Fresh Fruit Display
Assorted and Domestic Cheeses
Paired with Captain Morgan’s Hurricane
Second Course - Soup
Andouille, Chicken, and Shrimp Gumbo
Paired with Ruffino Moscato D’asti
Third Course - Salad
Commander's Romaine Salad
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, pressed eggs, pecan smoked bacon and French bread croutons with classic black pepper-buttermilk dressing
Paired with Nolets Gin French Quarter Cocktail
Fourth Course - Main
Cajun Stuffed Chicken Breast with Bourbon Mustard
Tournedos of Black Angus Beef
Whiskey Smoked Onion Jam
Creole Smashed New Potatoes and Glace de Viande
Fried Green Tomato with Cajun Remoulade Garnish
Corn Maque Choux
Red Beans and Rice
Paired with Skyside Chardonnay and Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon
Fifth Course - Dessert
Bananas Foster
King Cake Beignet
Paired with King Cake Martini
For more information visit owensborocenter.com