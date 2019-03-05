Cork & Cuisine Mardi Gras Owensboro

Just because we’re not in New Orleans doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate Mardi Gras with some style! Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to the Owensboro Convention Center is excited to announce the first wine pairing dinner for 2019 will feature cuisine from the beloved bayou region. Guests are invited to indulge in five delicious courses expertly paired with fabulous wines and spirits at Cork & Cuisine – Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday (March 5th) at 6:00pm.

“Mardi Gras is a wonderful opportunity for our culinary team to showcase their talents to bring the flavors of Bourbon Street to Owensboro,” said Laura Alexander, General Manager. “Cajun and Creole cuisine is known for being rich, spicy, and full of flavor, so this will be a very appetizing event.”

Special giveaways will also be part of the evening, including a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured throughout the dinner and some creatively Mardi Gras themed centerpieces courtesy of Ivy Trellis.

Cork & Cuisine – Mardi Gras is sponsored by Coastal Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens, and Ivy Trellis.

Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. All tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. 21 and over only.

First Course - Appetizers

Shrimp Po’boy Sliders

Buttermilk Hushpuppies

Vegetable Crudité with Creole and Jalapeno Ranch Dip

Fresh Fruit Display

Assorted and Domestic Cheeses

Paired with Captain Morgan’s Hurricane

Second Course - Soup

Andouille, Chicken, and Shrimp Gumbo

Paired with Ruffino Moscato D’asti

Third Course - Salad

Commander's Romaine Salad

Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, pressed eggs, pecan smoked bacon and French bread croutons with classic black pepper-buttermilk dressing

Paired with Nolets Gin French Quarter Cocktail

Fourth Course - Main

Cajun Stuffed Chicken Breast with Bourbon Mustard

Tournedos of Black Angus Beef

Whiskey Smoked Onion Jam

Creole Smashed New Potatoes and Glace de Viande

Fried Green Tomato with Cajun Remoulade Garnish

Corn Maque Choux

Red Beans and Rice

Paired with Skyside Chardonnay and Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon

Fifth Course - Dessert

Bananas Foster

King Cake Beignet

Paired with King Cake Martini

For more information visit owensborocenter.com