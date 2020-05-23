× Expand Photo from historical files, photographer unknown. Mill Springs Mill on the banks of Lake Cumberland, KY

Cornbread Festival in Mills Springs

27th Annual Cornbread Festival is an outdoor luncheon event overlooking beautiful Lake Cumberland. Pinto beans and "hoecakes" (made from stoneground cornmeal at the Mill days before the event), will be served. The Mill will have grinding demonstrations throughout the day, the gift shop will be opened, there will be arts and crafts vendors on site, and entertainment will be provided by local musicians. The Civil War period Brown-Lanier house will be open and tours given throughout the afternoon.

For more information call (606) 348-3064.