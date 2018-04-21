Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center

This outer space adventure will engage the audience through a full-sensory concert experience accompanied by high-definition video and celestial images taken by NASA. Striking pictures of Earth, Mars, Saturn, and more will be projected on a giant screen behind the orchestra. Watch in awe as the exploration of our solar system is brought to life in vivid form while the orchestra accompanies with music from Star Trek, Holst’s The Planets, and Dvora?k’s New World Symphony. Mozart’s monumental masterpiece the Jupiter Symphony will conclude this epic season finale

For more information call (270)-684-0661 or visit TheOSO.com

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center - 2018-04-21 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Submit Yours