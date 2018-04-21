Cosmic Convergence at RiverPark Center

This outer space adventure will engage the audience through a full-sensory concert experience accompanied by high-definition video and celestial images taken by NASA. Striking pictures of Earth, Mars, Saturn, and more will be projected on a giant screen behind the orchestra. Watch in awe as the exploration of our solar system is brought to life in vivid form while the orchestra accompanies with music from Star Trek, Holst’s The Planets, and Dvora?k’s New World Symphony. Mozart’s monumental masterpiece the Jupiter Symphony will conclude this epic season finale

For more information call (270)-684-0661 or visit TheOSO.com