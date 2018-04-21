Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery

to Google Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery

This outer space adventure will engage the audience through a full-sensory concert experience accompanied by high-definition video and celestial images taken by NASA. Striking pictures of Earth, Mars, Saturn, and more will be projected on a giant screen behind the orchestra. Watch in awe as the exploration of our solar system is brought to life in vivid form while the orchestra accompanies with music from Star Trek, Holst’s The Planets, and Dvora?k’s New World Symphony. Mozart’s monumental masterpiece the Jupiter Symphony will conclude this epic season finale.

For more information visit theoso.com/

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cosmic Convergence with Projected Imagery - 2018-04-21 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™