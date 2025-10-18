× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Costume Glove Workshop Info Graphic

Costume Glove Workshop at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Just in time for Halloween! Be a knight, an alien, a black rider, a futuristic soldier, or anything else you can think of that might wear an armored glove. We will be making one costume gauntlet from start to finish using craft foam, hot glue, and a few clever tricks. You'll learn (and be given the supplies) needed to complete a second glove on your own.

Ages 12-adult.

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com