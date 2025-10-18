Costume Glove Workshop at Makerspace Western Kentucky
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Costume Glove Workshop Info Graphic
Costume Glove Workshop at Makerspace Western Kentucky
Just in time for Halloween! Be a knight, an alien, a black rider, a futuristic soldier, or anything else you can think of that might wear an armored glove. We will be making one costume gauntlet from start to finish using craft foam, hot glue, and a few clever tricks. You'll learn (and be given the supplies) needed to complete a second glove on your own.
Ages 12-adult.
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com