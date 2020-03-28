Cottonwood Bark Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

William Rogers Carves Cottonwood Bark

On Saturday, March 28, William Rogers, of Harrodsburg, will carve houses and characters from cottonwood bark. Rogers uses large pieces of cottonwood bark from downed trees to created intricate carvings of castle-like houses. His carvings are highly detailed and whimsical in nature.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov