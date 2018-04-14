Country Cool Comedy Tour

Country Cool is a straight shootin’ comedy show that laughs at what we’re all dealin’ with…. The “this can’t really be happening” moments in life, that make us all feel like we’re losing our minds one traffic jam at a time. Trish Suhr, Karen Mills, and Leanne Morgan all have southern roots but are well traveled, diverse, sharp and savvy. They’re no non-sense approach “tells it like it is” but of course with charm and style. It’s not redneck, it’s not white trash, these girls are country cool! It’s comedy for the masses, because let’s face it, everybody’s got a little country in ‘em!

These three women have been friends for over a decade and have stood in it, walked through it, and come out the other side laughing. Their take on marriage, kids & aging, will keep you in stitches and the laughs don’t stop there, this comedy show runs the gamut….topics ranging from sports to mastering technology to their undying support for the troops, gives them a universal appeal that both men and women can relate to.

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com