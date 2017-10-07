Country Cool Comedy Tour

Country Cool is a straight shootin’ comedy show that laughs at what we’re all dealin’ with…. The “this can’t really be happening” moments in life, that make us all feel like we’re losing our minds one traffic jam at a time. Trish Suhr, Karen Mills, and Leanne Morgan all have southern roots but are well traveled, diverse, sharp and savvy. They’re no non-sense approach “tells it like it is” but of course with charm and style. It’s not redneck, it’s not white trash, these girls are country cool! It’s comedy for the masses, because let’s face it, everybody’s got a little country in ‘em!

These three women have been friends for over a decade and have stood in it, walked through it, and come out the other side laughing. Their take on marriage, kids & aging, will keep you in stitches and the laughs don’t stop there, this comedy show runs the gamut….topics ranging from sports to mastering technology to their undying support for the troops, gives them a universal appeal that both men and women can relate to.

Trish Suhr, a native of Kentucky now living in Los Angeles, who has been seen on Good Morning America, The Ricki Lake Show, The Marie Osmond Show, Good Day LA, Good Day NY. As well as commentary on CMT, VH-1, E!, Style Network, and Lifetime.

Karen Mills, Karen has been a nationally touring comedian for 22 years. She’s worked clubs, colleges and theaters across the country and can be heard daily on Sirius / XM Blue Collar Radio, Laugh USA, iHeart Radio and Pandora. Additionally, her stand up has been seen on FOX, ABC & GACtv.

Leanne Morgan, Leanne’s funny but honest point of view has earned her spots on the Dr. Phil show as part of his “advice panel.” She’s also worked with Paula Dean both “Live” in theaters as well as numerous appearances on her cooking shows. Leanne was chosen by The View as one of their most hilarious housewife’s and she was a finalist on Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom in America. Leanne is heard regularly on Sirius / XM and has her own show on Blue Collar Radio called “Chewing the Fat.”

Tickets: $10, $15, $20, $25, $30, $35

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com