Country Fest Music Festival at AJ Jolly Park

Join us for Country Fest 2019 on Saturday, June 15, 4:00-1100 PM at the Stapleton Pavilion in AJ Jolly Park in Alexandria, Kentucky. Featuring Kentucky native and Nashville recording artist Tyler Booth along with recording artists, and rising stars, Branden Martin and Rye Davis and local favorites The John Morgen Band and KY Myle. Food vendors, crafters/vendors, and kids activities. Camping is available. For camping reservations call 859-635-4423

For more information call 859-547-3681.

AJ Jolly Park 1565 Race Track Road , Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
859-635-4423
