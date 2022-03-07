× Expand Brandy Clark, Visit Ashland, KY Country Music Highway Tribute Show Facebook Post Country Music Highway Tribute Show

Country Music Highway Tribute Show at Paramount Arts Center

Don't miss the Country Music Highway Tribute show as today's hottest acts celebrate Country Music Highway Legends! Featuring performances by Holly Forbes, Devin Hale with Ryan Bonner, The Shelby Lore Band, Don Rigsby and Hill Country Carnival, Rob McNurlin, and Loretta Lynn's Great-Niece Sarah McCoart.

Brought to you by Clarks Pump N' Shop. All proceeds will go towards the restoration of the Paramount Arts Center Marquee.

For more information call 606.329.1007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/event/country-music-highway-tribute/