Country Music Superstar Charley Pride at the Carson Center

A trailblazing singer who became the first black Country Music Superstar, Charley Pride has had an amazing career. From his humble beginnings as a sharecropper's son on a cotton farm in Sledge, Mississippi, he caught fire with 1967's 'Just Between You and Me', breaking into the Top-10 Country chart and garnering his first Grammy nomination.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org