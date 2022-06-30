× Expand Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration Country Music start Mark Wills

Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville

Country Music star Mark Wills will perform at the Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration! This FREE CONCERT will be Thursday June 30, 2022 in downtown Campbellsville. Wills, along with opening act “County Wide” will perform on the corner of Main Street and Lebanon Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 270-465-8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/amazon-kick-off-concert/