Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville

to

Downtown Campbellsville 325 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42719

Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville

Country Music star Mark Wills will perform at the Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration! This FREE CONCERT will be Thursday June 30, 2022 in downtown Campbellsville. Wills, along with opening act “County Wide” will perform on the corner of Main Street and Lebanon Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 270-465-8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/amazon-kick-off-concert/

Info

Downtown Campbellsville 325 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42719
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270-465-8601
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville - 2022-06-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville - 2022-06-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville - 2022-06-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Country Music star Mark Wills in Campbellsville - 2022-06-30 18:00:00 ical