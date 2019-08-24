Country Music's Dylan Scott at Lu-Ray Amphitheater

Dylan Scott, will headline a country music concert on August 24 at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater. Special guest Teddy Robb will open the show.

VIP Reserved Seating / Access to Pit: $29.50

General Admission / Lawn: $19.50

For more information call (270) 754-5097 or visit LuRayAmp.com