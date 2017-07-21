Country Stars from the Bluegrass State

Kentucky has long been associated with bluegrass and traditional Appalachian music. But the Bluegrass State also produced several of the biggest stars of country music’s golden era. The collections of the Filson tell the story of Kentucky’s homegrown stars of country from the 1950s to the 1970s. Through fan mail and personal remembrances in the Skeeter Davis Papers and the Tom T. and Dixie Hall instrument and song collections, Associate Curator of Special Collections Aaron Rosenblum will illustrate the paths of these and other Kentucky musicians who went from small-town Kentucky to the Grand Ole Opry and beyond.

