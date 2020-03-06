Country Unplugged: Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, & David Lee Murphy

Dusty Guitar Promotions presents Country Unplugged featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, and David Lee Murphy in the SCFA Concert Hall.

Country music icons, Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, & David Lee Murphy are taking the stage together for one unforgettable night of classic 90's country hits. Hear these country music greats play their hits, tell stories, and more.

Reserved Seating

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40508

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events