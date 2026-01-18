× Expand Bodies Race Company Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Couple Shuffle Run in Louisville

Race Day Schedule

7:30-8:45am Packet Pickup

8:55am Kids Dash (Meet at the Start Line and we will walk participants out to the starting area)

9:00am National Anthem and Race Start!

Results and Awards are live and available at the Registration tent immediately following your finish!

Every Registration Includes

Great Swag - designer shirt

Custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Free photos

FREE snacks at the finish line!

Plenty of fun!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k, 12 & Under are only $17!

*Register by midnight on Thursday, two Thursdays before race day, to guarantee your shirt!

More Than a Run

Because we’re all about fun, family-friendly events that welcome every pace and fitness level. This spring race is the perfect chance to challenge yourself, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. Whether you're chasing a PR or just showing up for the fun, we’re here to cheer you on every step of the way.

Run your race, your way.

5k/10k/15k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal!

1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

For more information call 7606696471 or visit eventvesta.com/events/129479/t/tickets