Covington's MainStrasse Village Octoberfest

MainStrasse Octoberfest

Oom, Pah, Pah! Strike up the band for everyone’s favorite Oktoberfest, held the weekend after Labor Day for 37 years. From the First Keg Tapping Ceremony to the close of the day, it’s time to celebrate life with great German and American food and outstanding entertainment. Over 75 Arts and Crafts booths! A perfect fit for the historic German neighborhood of MainStrasse.

Admission is free and Free parking is available at the IRS Parking lot at 4th and Johnson Streets

Directions

The Village is conveniently located just across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio in Covington, Kentucky. From I-75/71 take the Covington 5th Street Exit (#192) and follow the signs to the Village.

For more information visit mainstrasse.org