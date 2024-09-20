× Expand Greensburg Record-Herald file photo Kids love to milk Annie the Cow

Cow Days in Greensburg

Friday, Sept. 20…. Over 130 vendors including a food court Friday and Saturday, all day kids milk and drink various beverages from Annie the life-sized Holstein cow, large inflatables, petting zoo, 5 pm Gospel Groups on stage,

Saturday Sept 21….Annie the cow, 7 am-11pm Car show, 7 am tractor show, 8 am 5K run, inflatables, petting zoo, 9 am Cow Days pageants, 10 am GCHS FFA Dairy Derby and hay bale toss, 10 am disc golf tournament, inflatables, 1 pm 2024 the Cow Days parade, country and bluegrass music on stage starting at 2 pm, 7 pm $500 cash and other prizes will be given away.

For more information call 270-932-6407 or visit cowdays.org