× Expand Greensburg Record-Herald file photo Kids love to milk Annie the Cow

Cow Days in Greensburg

Booths include Arts & Crafts, Merchandise, Services, Civic Orgs, Amusements, Agriculture, Antiques & Collectable and of course the huge selection in our Food Court area.

For more information call 270-932-6407 or visit cgreensburgkyrotary.org/cowdays