Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo at the Kentucky Horse Park

Tons of fun for the whole family, this award-winning professional rodeo, presented by Jack Kain Ford, returns to the Kentucky Horse Park. Since 2014, Cowboy Up for a Cure, Inc., founded in 2013 to benefit children with various forms of pediatric cancer, has hosted this annual event to raise money for pediatric cancer patients seeking treatment in Central Kentucky. The Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo has twice been awarded the Mid-States Rodeo Association’s Best Rodeo.

Tickets $17, kids under 5 free.

For more information call (859) 327-6398 or visit cowboyupforacure.org