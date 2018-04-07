Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo

The Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo is hosted annually by Cowboy Up for a Cure Inc., The UK Chapter of FarmHouse Fraternity, The UK Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta and the UK Rodeo Team.

Since 2014, these four group have worked together to host the annual, professional style Rodeo.

The 2018 Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

For more information on this organization visit cowboyupforacure.org

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-259-4267
