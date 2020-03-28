× Expand Travis Myles Craft & Vendor Fair

Craft & Vendor Fair at Douglass Loop

Join us for a craft & vendor fair, and do all of your shopping in one place. We will have a variety of booths, with handcrafted and convenience items for sale. We will update the list of vendors as they sign up, so check back often.

Concessions will also be available for purchase.

You will also be able to experience the Douglass Loop Farmer's Market on the same property from 10 am - 2 pm.

For more information call (502) 452-2629 or visit douglass.church/