Craft Bizarre: MSU Student Art & Craft Sale

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Craft Bizarre: MSU Student Art & Craft Sale

The ninth annual Craft Bizarre: MSU Student Art & Craft Sale will be held Nov. 29-30 in the Golding-Yang Gallery of Morehead State University’s Claypool-Young Art Building.   

Featuring art and crafts by MSU students, recent graduates, faculty and staff, the event is an opportunity for the campus and community to purchase locally-produced jewelry, paintings, prints, knitwear, ceramics, holiday ornaments and more.  The Craft Bizarre will be open in the gallery on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Golding-Yang Art Gallery provides cultural and educational programming to the MSU community as well as the University’s service region. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is no charge for viewing and the public is invited to attend. Parking is available on Main Street during the day, and on the campus after 5 p.m. weekdays, and all day on weekends. Like the gallery on Facebook for updates about this and other events. 

For more information call  (606) 783-5664 or visit  moreheadstate.edu/art

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
