Craft Brew Hop/TagaBrew by Stone Fences Tours

The Lexington craft beer scene has grown exponentially over the last few years. Even though each of these breweries has their own ambience, style and specialties they share a passion for beer making and a desire to contribute to the local community. We are showcasing the best of the breweries on our Craft Brew Hop/Tagabrew Tour. We will take you and your friends out for an afternoon of beer in the Brewgrass. Each Craft Brew Hop/Tagabrew Tour will include a tour of a brewery, flight of your choice and a chance to purchase a great memento, a Tagabrew tag to remember your visit. This is your chance to find out about the craft brewery business. Here is a link to Tagabrew:

www.tagabrew.com

This tour will take you to 3 local breweries; 1) West 6th Brewing, 2) Rock House Brewing, and 3) Pivot Brewing. At each 45-minute stop we will provide 1 flight of beer for your choosing.

Pickup will be at the Lexington Visitor Center.

Price: $50 (includes 1 flight of beer of your choice at each location) tour of brewery and chance to purchase your Tagabrew tag. Hop is approximately 3 hours. Food is not included but will be able to be purchased at each site.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com