Crafted Social: WINTER MARKET at Greyline Station
to
Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Crafted Social
The Crafted Social Winter Market brings together the best traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople, and functional designers for a two-day, indoor market inside the main atrium of the historic Greyline Station in Lexington, Kentucky.
Friday “Preview Night”
12/5 from 6 - 9pm
Saturday “The Main Shopping Event”
12/6 from 10am - 4pm
Both days are free and open to the public!
For more information visit craftedsocialky.com