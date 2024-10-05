× Expand KMAC Crafting Cocktails: The Art of the Drink.

Crafting Cocktails at KMAC

Join us for our 2nd annual benefit, Crafting Cocktails, on Saturday, October 5th, 2024! We’re partnering with local beverage makers to host an unforgettable night of music, food, and delicious drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Take advantage of the early-bird ticket price for this unique experience within a contemporary art setting, where we shine a light on the amazing beverage brands that our community has to offer.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/craftingcocktails