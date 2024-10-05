Crafting Cocktails at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Crafting Cocktails at KMAC

Join us for our 2nd annual benefit, Crafting Cocktails, on Saturday, October 5th, 2024! We’re partnering with local beverage makers to host an unforgettable night of music, food, and delicious drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Take advantage of the early-bird ticket price for this unique experience within a contemporary art setting, where we shine a light on the amazing beverage brands that our community has to offer.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/craftingcocktails

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crafting Cocktails at KMAC - 2024-10-05 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crafting Cocktails at KMAC - 2024-10-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crafting Cocktails at KMAC - 2024-10-05 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crafting Cocktails at KMAC - 2024-10-05 17:30:00 ical