Crafty Kids at The Maples Park in Crestwood

Join Oldham County Public Library staff at the Dennis Diebel Barn (The Maples Park) for a special Crafty Kids event on April 26 at 4 p.m. Use a little creativity to turn old keys and washers into festive wind chimes. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar