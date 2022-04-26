Crafty Kids at The Maples Park in Crestwood
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Join Oldham County Public Library staff at the Dennis Diebel Barn (The Maples Park) for a special Crafty Kids event on April 26 at 4 p.m. Use a little creativity to turn old keys and washers into festive wind chimes. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited.
For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
Crafts, Kids & Family