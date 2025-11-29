Crafty Supermarket at Cincinnati Music Hall

Cincinnati Music Hall 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Crafty Supermarket at Cincinnati Music Hall

Our holiday indie craft show will have 100+ makers selling their handmade wares at the Music Hall Ballroom, with a live DJ, hands-on craft activities, great local food and swag bags of crafty goodies for the first 100 shoppers! Crafty Supermarket is an indie craft show of metropolitan proportions in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio. Our juried show features crafters, artists and makers from all over North America and draws shoppers from the tri-state and beyond. Founded in 2009, Crafty Supermarket is a great day of crafty shopping where consumers get to meet their makers!

Date and Time: On Sat, 29 Nov 2025 at 11:00 - Sat, 29 Nov 2025 at 17:00

Venue details: Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Cincinnati Music Hall 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
