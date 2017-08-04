Crash the Gala at the Seelbach

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Crash the Gala at the Seelbach

Come Crash the Gala at our after-party! Join us to keep the party going and grant more wishes for local kids with heavy apps, drinks, entertainment and more! Your normal Gala ticket comes with automatic entrance into the Crash the Gala After-Party!. Those just attending the after-party are the ones that will need to purchase this separate ticket. $40 through July 4, $50 July 5 and after.

Ticket includes beer, wine and signature drink as well as live entertainment by Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits.

Location: 10th floor ballroom of the Seelbach Hilton from 9pm-midnight!

For more information visit bigwishkentucky.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

502-272-4372

