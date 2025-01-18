× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Create a Terrarium with Deirdre

Create a Terrarium with Deirdre at Creasey Mahan

$45 per person.

Grab your spot in this master class with terrarium expert Deirdre Barnett, to learn how to create a low maintenance mini-garden. Deirdre will demonstrate methods for layering and creating a wondrous terrarium from start to finish, and offer tips and tricks to care for the... for the small plants. She’ll display some of her terrariums and show photos as inspiration.

Every participant will receive a covered glass terrarium, three plants, soil/charcoal mix, decorative stones, and guidance by Deirdre. Additional embellishments will be available during the class for an extra donation.

Participants are welcome to bring their own containers and decorative items. All participants of the terrarium class will receive a 10% coupon at Nanz & Kraft Florists, valid for two months! This event is co-sponsored by Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and Nanz & Kraft Florists

If spots are full, email us at Info@KYNaturePreserve.org to be put on a waitlist.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/