Creed Fisher at Paramount Arts Center

Country music's beloved antihero Creed Fisher puts the FU in Fun on his latest musical manifesto Rebel In the South.

"It definitely has a bit more rock country sprinkled in than Whiskey and the Dog, which consisted on honky tonk, twang," Fisher says of the vibe. "That stuff is on Rebel in the South, but the balance is a little different." Put another way, he explains, "Whiskey and the Dog was more Merle Haggard-ish, and more ballad driven. I feel like Rebel in the South is more Brantley Gilbert, more country rock."

Along with celebrating blue collar sensibilities, patriotism and fun-loving simple pleasures that are staples of Fisher's music, this record also features a dose of unapologetic poking at the hornet's nest otherwise known as mainstream country music hypocrisy. Timing is everything, and Fisher declares "This was the perfect album to say what I had to say. If I'd said it three or four albums ago - they wouldn't have heard it." He's confident the music and messages on Rebel in the South will not fall on deaf ears.

