Crestview Hills Summer Music Series

Thomas More University 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

The season kicks off June 19 with the Epic Eagles, from Ontario, Canada. 

On July 17, E5C4P3, a Journey tribute band, will play.

And on August 7, Southern Accents will play Tom Petty music. 

All performances begin at 7:30 pm, with the main act beginning at 9:00 pm.

For more information call (859) 341-7373

