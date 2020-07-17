Crestview Hills Summer Music Series
Thomas More University 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017
Crestview Hills Summer Music Series
The season kicks off June 19 with the Epic Eagles, from Ontario, Canada.
On July 17, E5C4P3, a Journey tribute band, will play.
And on August 7, Southern Accents will play Tom Petty music.
All performances begin at 7:30 pm, with the main act beginning at 9:00 pm.
For more information call (859) 341-7373
Info
Thomas More University 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family